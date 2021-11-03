'Scrap out married people from the show' - White Money to BBNaija organizers

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' winner, Whitemoney has advised the show organizers to consider turning down married participants from future editions.



He said this in an interview with Media Room Hub.



"Big Brother, you know I love you so much, you made me a star, anything I asked, you always do for me.



"Scrap out married people from the show, for the sake of the platform. A lot of people said this year's edition thought them a lot of things. Married people are humans, not all of them have the strong zeal to wade off distractions," he added.



He also spoke about his married BBNaija housemate, Tega Dominic who has continued to endure intense cyberbullying for her actions on the show.



"Tega is still suffering from her last experience on the show, same thing with Boma. Fans are still dragging them till today," he said.