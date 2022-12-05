Schwarzenegger’s Instagram account slams critics questioning her activeness online despite arrest

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many have wondered why Afia Schwarzenegger’s social media’s pages have been active ever since the court issued a bench warrant for her arrest on December 1, 2022.



There have been reports that Afia Schwarzenegger is currently in police custody in fulfillment of her 10-day jail term, as ordered by a court.



Other sources also indicate that the controversial socialite has since been on the run following the court order, and that the complainant, Chairman Wontumi, has placed a GHC5,000 reward for whoever finds the socialite.



But in the midst of her woes, Afia’s Instagram page was still found actively engaging with followers.



In one of the posts, Afia Schwarzenegger joined the tall list of Ghanaians who have reacted to the Black Stars’ elimination form the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



She shared a video in reaction to the Black Stars’ penalty miss and this triggered fans to ask how she is able to post despite being in cells or from whichever hideouts.



“Afia Schwar ubi too much so u dey prison way you they browse,” one of them wrote.



Shortly after, Afia’s account responded to the social media user saying;



“There's something call Management and Team. please Tell dem.”



