You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 13Article 1843190

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scenes from another sensual all-black party go viral, Nigeria’s Portable spotted

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Some interesting scenes captured at the party Some interesting scenes captured at the party

Social media has witnessed another interesting party that took place on Tuesday, August 13, 2023, in Accra.

Hosted by Food Yard GH, the party saw patrons from all walks of life, mainly, young ladies who rocked half-naked costumes.

Male and female strippers, took center stage to entertain patrons with an erotic display that turned heads online.

At some point, a man, who was touted as the highest spender, ordered GHC50,000 worth of drinks.

Another interesting highlight of the night was when Nigeria’s music sensation, Portable, who is currently on a media tour in Ghana, pulled a surprise on patrons at the party.

Not too long ago, Ghanaians witnessed a much-talked-about all-black party that took place in Kumasi.

The aftermath discussions from that particular party spanned over a week amidst controversial outcomes.

Check out the posts below:

















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





EB/BB

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

I now know why Mills appointed Dampare as ADC without any lobbying – Koku Anyidoho

Sportsleading sports icon

Maguire scored an own goal against Scotland

Watch Harry Maguire's own goal that has resurrected Isaac Adongo's 'famous' video

Businessleading business icon

Late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and VP Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia must answer his questions to Amissah-Arthur – Seth Terkper

Africaleading africa news icon

Aerial shot of the mansion

Check out Lionel Messi's US$10.8m Florida mansion

Opinionsleading opinion icon

John Dramani Mahama (left), and Mahamudu Bawumia ( right)

I bet, Bawumia is much more competent than Mahama (IV)