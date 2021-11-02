Sarz challenged me to record ‘Monalisa’ – Lojay

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Lojay, known in his private life as Lekan Osifeso Jnr, has revealed that his Monalisa hit was a result of a challenge.



The Nigerian artiste revealed in a conversation with Brownberry on the Ryse N Shyne show that he was pushed by beat producer, Sarz, to work with the tune in the studio and that challenged him.



He recalled that initially, Sarz dropped the instrumental when he visited him at the studio and it just spoke to his soul. Lojay vibed to the beat to the amusement of the beatmaker, and the veteran producer eventually asked him to drop some bars on the beat which he did. Sarz loved the impromptu work by Lojay and gave him the sound to officially use as his.



“I heard the beats play for like two minutes in the studio before the vocals even came in and I was already free-styling. Then I heard the Trouble vocal and I thought this is taken, but Sarz told me not necessarily taken and if I could do something he liked, then I can have it".



"So I can say that the song came out of the challenge,” he said



Lojay also looks forward to collaborating with Ghanaian artistes as he acknowledged they are on another level despite being unlucky not to have had a studio session with any so far.