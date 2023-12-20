Sarkodie works like a slave – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

The Originator of Hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, has observed Sarkodie’s attitude to work with laudation.



He spoke with Yao Mawutor Fianu on Class 91.3 FM’s drive-time show, Tuesday, December 19, 2023.



He first bemoaned “the power of music Ghanaians are sleeping on”.



He noted how “hard Ghana has been, and what we’re going through.” In spite of it all, he recognised, “it is music that’s kept smiles on our faces”.



The music revolutionist worried that “people forget the soundtrack of the country,” not giving music and its makers their due place and honour.



Rockstone observed the widespread entertainment Patapaa’s viral One Corner brought the country, and Sarkodie’s tireless hard work over the years, releasing music and organising top-notch annual shows.



“Sarkodie constantly keeping it up… Rapperholic… This… He’s doing that.



“This boy! How old is he? He’s working like a slave," Rockstone exclaimed in admiration.



He said Sarkodie, together with his mates, are “holding the flag of Ghana” up high.



Affectionately called the Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone saluted "Medikal, Stonebwoy," and others, asking that “we push them” upwards and abroad.



The rapper and entrepreneur asserted, when it comes to the government’s Year of Return and Beyond the Return, etc, “these people make it beautiful” and productive.



He appealed for a conscious effort to be made to market Ghana’s music culture to tourists, especially during festive seasons, arguing it is woefully vain if visitors come to Ghana and find local people and establishments “are not representing [our] music”.



The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) announced the Play Ghana Initiative last week, urging disk jockeys, owners of recreational centres, radio and TV stations, etc, to prioritise music made by Ghanaians, in the CAA Director's words, this "detty December" and "forever".