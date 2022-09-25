You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 25Article 1629884

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie tops social media trends after flawless performance at Global Citizen Festival

In a reverse lineup of his usual arrangement of songs for his Rapperholic concerts, Sarkodie once again reminded music lovers of why he merits the title ‘King Sark’.

The rap king started his performance at the Global Citizen Festival with some danceable tunes before switching to his popular rap songs.

After thrilling the crowd with back-to-back hits, Obidi paused for a moment and introduced the song which he terms the ‘anthem for SarkNation’.

As soon as the beat for the Original track dropped, the Black Star Square which was filled to the rafters bounced in excitement as the crowd moved and did the ‘SarkNation’ dance.

People present and watching from home could not have enough of Sarkodie’s performance as they hailed him on social media.

Sarkodie has been up in the trends on social media as Ghanaians and Africans who followed the event showered praises on him for establishing himself as the ‘King’ of music in the country.

