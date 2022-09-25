Sarkodie tops social media trends after flawless performance at Global Citizen Festival

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 September 2022

In a reverse lineup of his usual arrangement of songs for his Rapperholic concerts, Sarkodie once again reminded music lovers of why he merits the title ‘King Sark’.



The rap king started his performance at the Global Citizen Festival with some danceable tunes before switching to his popular rap songs.



After thrilling the crowd with back-to-back hits, Obidi paused for a moment and introduced the song which he terms the ‘anthem for SarkNation’.



As soon as the beat for the Original track dropped, the Black Star Square which was filled to the rafters bounced in excitement as the crowd moved and did the ‘SarkNation’ dance.



People present and watching from home could not have enough of Sarkodie’s performance as they hailed him on social media.



Sarkodie has been up in the trends on social media as Ghanaians and Africans who followed the event showered praises on him for establishing himself as the ‘King’ of music in the country.



Read some of the posts below





Sarkodie, nobody better ???????????? — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 24, 2022

That @sarkodie and DJ mensah combination on stage is always apt — ZionFelix.net (@onua_zionfelix) September 24, 2022

You still want to disrespect Sarkodie because of agenda? — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) September 24, 2022

Sarkodie is Him!!! — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) September 24, 2022

I have watched this Illuminati transition like hundred times already. @sarkodie the landlord ???????????? pic.twitter.com/YzGIcFzCHP — OMDs Eugene ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) September 25, 2022

How can you hate Sarkodie ? — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) September 24, 2022

Whatever you think about Sarkodie, we don’t have anyone bigger than him. — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) September 24, 2022

I spent all my time watching the white girl. I dey love her vibes . @sarkodie turned the place and everyone loves Adonai pic.twitter.com/Kkp7s09AZJ — Bra Poly ???????????? #JAMZ (@PolySarkcess) September 24, 2022