Sarkodie took his verse off my song because I criticized him – Nautyca

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Nautyca has revealed that Sarkodie took off his verse from his song because he criticized him for not supporting other artists including himself.



Nautyca accused Sarkodie of trying to start enmity between them because he called him out. Speaking with MzGee in an exclusive interview on the showbiz segment of TV3 New Day, Nautyca disclosed why he made a video calling out Sarkodie for his unsupportive behaviour towards other artists.



Afro-pop and highlife artist Jeffrey Gordon, known in showbiz as Nautyca, explained that he made the video to send a message. But the rapper misinterpreted it and requested that his verse be taken off a song he featured.

According to Nautyca, he believed that Sarkodie should have supported him since they both shared a relationship with his former manager, Posigee.



He explained that Posigee sacrificed his (Nautyca) time to record songs for Sarkodie. So he expected Sarkodie to be more supportive of his work.



“At that time, I was managed by Posigee. And you know, sometimes when Posigee and I need to go somewhere and work, he needs to sacrifice that my time for Sarkodie. He will tell me, bro, I need to go and record Sarkodie. Even though we have an agreement that he is managing me. But sometimes he will tell me I need to go and see Sark because we have to record. And I was cool because I know we are family. So, I was feeling like the way I sacrifice my time for him. I felt like he also needs to push me,” he said.



“The only response I had was that I had to take his verse off the song because of what I said. And that is why I am trying to explain that sometimes Possi takes my time for him even though we need to go somewhere and work. So I felt I sacrificed my time for him to make his own success, I mean, he should also try and support me.”



Nautyca said that he was not affected after his verse was replaced. However, his EP delayed because he needed another verse to feature the song. ” I had to drop my Ep that was last month, but when he said his verse should be taken off, we had to put it on hold. And put somebody on it.”



The 'Not the Ordinary' EP has 6 songs with varied music genres and set to be released in June.



