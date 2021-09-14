Sarkodie shopped, connected young artistes to influential people in UK - Mr Drew reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Singer Mr Drew has disclosed that he was taken by surprise when rapper Sarkodie gave him and some other young artistes special treatment during their visit to the United Kingdom.



The Highly Spiritual signee has revealed that the Sark Nation Boss, took them shopping and also connected them to influential people during the 'Ghana Party in the Park' show back in July.



He added that the team dinned with the head of Spotify Music and other important personalities in a luxurious restaurant.



Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Mr Drew intimated: "He bought sneakers for all of us and some clothes. He helped us link up with very influential people in the UK. We had the opportunity to dine with the Spotify head, it was crazy, courtesy Sarkodie. I want to say big thank you to Sarkodie for putting us on.



He added: "I wasn't expecting it; I was kind of very surprised. We were late but he was there waiting... the restaurant wasn't small; they were all nice. He had us speak to them, they advised us and we took contacts. He put us on, if it was a normal day in UK we couldn't have seen these people."



Amerado, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Camidoh, Mr Drew were among the young and budding musicians who were billed for the show in the UK.