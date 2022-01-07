Sarkodie’s welcome message to GuiltyBeatz as he joins Stingy Men Association

Entertainment of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: ghpage.com

Rapper Sarkodie has officially welcomed record producer GuiltyBeatz to the Stingy Men Association with a message.



This was after GuiltyBeatz had declared that he was an official member of the Stingy Men Association following the severe economic situation January has brought.



"Officially part of stingy men association… Accra dey chop money too much", GuiltyBeatz stated.



Sarkodie, who is regarded as the president of the Stingy Men Association decided, as a norm, to welcome a new member to the association.



He promised to get him an official card for him to become a recognized member of the Stingy Men Association.



"Heard you came to the office. Was outta town. Hope my secretary took care of you? Welcome my brother. See you when I get back with your card. Congrats!" Sarkodie hilariously responded.



There’s a perception about rapper Sarkodie that he is stingy. On the back of that, he was acclaimed the president of the abstract association.



