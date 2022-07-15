Sarkodie's recent comments would make somebody think 'I'm a mad man' - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, is unhappy with recent comments by his fellow artiste, Michael Owusu Addo, alias Sarkodie.



The latter in an interview on a South African showbiz podcast platform made comments to the effect that Shatta Wale's behaviour relative to personal discussions between them and his subsequent social media outbursts were confusing.



“Sometimes, we will be on the phone chatting [and] the next day, he will be on the radio saying ‘F Sark,’ Sometimes, we don’t understand it but I think he brought some energy and attention to the music industry,” Sarkodie said on MacG's Podcast And Chill.



When Shatta Wale had the opportunity not through social media but in a July 14 radio interview to respond to Sarkodie's opinion, he said it cast him in a bad light.



“He (Sarkodie) shouldn’t have said that. People have that perception that I have that crazy lifestyle. So, if a colleague like mine talks like that, somebody would think Shatta is a mad man,” he said on Accra-based Hitz FM’s DayBreak Hitz programme.



Shatta Wale took a subtle dig at Sarkodie stating that in his opinion, the rapper did not know what he is about.



Unlike his 'rival,' Shatta Wale said he will not disrespect Sarkodie's brand by going around making such denigrating comments about him.



“I have sat with you, spoken business languages with you. I have had plans that I called you about because I felt we could use at least the numbers we have to create something. But if you want to talk like this, say it well.”



Shatta Wale also gave a better rendition of what his colleague could have said void of disrespect.



“He could have said maybe ‘Shatta has discussed something with me and, because I have not made up my mind, sometimes he feels that I am not ready, you know he goes on social media… I will understand,” he added.



