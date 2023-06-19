Sarkodie’s popular song where he talked about he and a lady aborting a baby

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Social media has been inundated with reactions following Yvonne Nelson’s disclosure about how Sarkodie impregnated and abandoned her, amidst other damning allegations.



Basking in the ongoing buzz surrounding the actress and rapper's past sexual escapades, netizens have dug up a song in which the latter sang about an encounter with a lady who was once pregnant for him.



The song has since been caught in the trends as its lyrics highlight Sarkodie bragging about how he impregnated a woman and got her to abort it without spending a dime on it.



“She got pregnant and aborted it, it didn’t cost me a dime,” parts of the lyrics read.



The song titled 'My Baby' was released in 2014 under Duncwills Entertainment. It was produced Nshorna Muzik.



Background



In a series of development captured in her new book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and refused to accept responsibility.



She also gave a vivid account of how the rapper abandoned her at a clinic in their quest to abort a baby, and never reach out afterward.



