Sarkodie’s Rollies and Cigars wins HD+ video of the year award

Iconic Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie has added the 3Music award’s ‘Video of the Year’ award to his ever-growing cabinet of awards. He won the award at the just ended 3Music awards held on 26th March at Accra International Conference Center (AICC).



The Video of the year category is sponsored by Ghana’s premium satellite television service SES HD PLUS.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS, Theodore Asampong commenting on the sidelines of the event conveyed his congratulatory message to Sarkodie.

‘’Congratulations to Sarkodie for winning the ‘Video of the Year’. As a brand that believes in quality viewing experience, I commend all the nominees for putting out quality videos and especially Sarkordie for winning the category. I would also want to encourage other artistes to also invest in high-quality videos that will stand the test of time’’ he said.



He also indicated that the sponsorship of the ‘Video of the Year’ category is in line with the brand’s objectives.



‘’The sponsorship of this category is consistent with our brand’s promise. We also unveilled Adina’s new music video, which is a product of our corporate social investment with the 3Music Development Project. I am confident that Adina’s music video is the first of many to be churned out by participants in the industry to enhance television viewing experiences in Ghanaian homes’’ he predicted.



The other contenders for the ‘Video of the Year’ category include ‘Favour’ by Edem ft. Sarkodie and Efya, ‘Odeshi’ by Epixode, ‘Cold’ by Joey B, ‘Spiritual’ by KiDi ft. Kuami Eugene and Patoranking, ‘Slow Down’ by King Promise, ‘Love Locked Down’ by Okyeame Kwame ft. Adina Thembi, and ‘Goddess’ by Tiisha.



