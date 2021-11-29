Sarkodie's 'I'm not the best I'm the one' tweet attracts reactions

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rapper Sarkodie has declared himself the best in the music game in Ghana.



He made this known in the latest post he shared across his social media platforms.



One cannot point to what triggered him to make that post but fans and followers of the artiste support the opinion shared by the artiste.



The post read “I’m not the best I’m the one”.



Sarkodie has been in the music game for over ten years and has since his rise to fame fed music lovers with good songs.



He’s Africa’s most decorated rapper whose works are celebrated across the globe.



He’s known for songs like “baby” and other great hiphop and hiplife tunes that is listened by different generations.



