Sarkodie’s ‘Countryside’ isn’t popular than ‘Fa No Fom’ – DJ Azonto argues

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Mark Kwesi Arthur, widely known in the Ghanaian music fraternity as DJ Azonto, a disc jockey and entrepreneur, has stated that ‘Fa No Fom’ has travelled far more than Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’.



“Fa No Fom has travelled far more than Patapaa’s One Corner hit song because Fa No Fom has been in the system for a very long time,” he said as MyNewsGh.com sighted



He added, “But it is still number one, you sent me your chart, and I was number 3, and normally I do question such charts, but I didn’t because I’ve been topping charts for a long time.”



Talking to Amansan Krakye in an interview on Cape Coast-based Property Radio, DJ Azonto said, ‘you can’t tell me that Sarkodie’s Countryside is more popular than Fa No Fom’.



He continued, “You can’t tell me that Sarkodie’s Countryside is more popular than Fa No Fom, no way, so Property Radio, you people cannot tell me that, but it’s your opinion.



“So sometimes I let it go and give it to God, but Fa No Fom is still the number one reigning song in Ghana, but I understand that I have to allow others to also top the chart,” he ended via Showbiz on Property.