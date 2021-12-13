Sarkodie reveals he isn't eating right due to Rapperholic preparations

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Sarkodie prepared for Rapperholic 2021



Sarkodie not eating right due to stress



Fans of Sarkodie begs him to eat



Rapper Sarkodie has stated that fans should get ready for the best musical experience at this year's Rapperholic concert expected to go down on December 25.



Weeks after announcing the date for 2021 Rapperholic in grand style, Ghana's most-decorated artiste has disclosed that he is not eating right as a result of the long hours spent on rehearsals and preparation towards his annual concert.



"Going hard getting ready for #Rapperholic2021 only issue is I ain’t eating right… I eat when I feel a lil bit of stress but we getting it," Sarkodie wrote in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on December 13.



Die-hard fans of the rapper have pleaded with him to take time off to eat a balanced diet and also take a break from the stress.



They explained that they can not afford to see him sick as they are also prepared to be thrilled by himself and top Ghanaian musicians on Christmas day.



A fan, Roger Sarkodie in response to the tweet wrote: "King sark please try eat for us cuz energy will be needed."



Another, Osikani Boampong wrote that Sarknatives are expecting this year's Rapperholic performances to be his best. "Eat well cos u have to put more energy in this year's Rapperholic and it must be the best too," he wrote.



Since 2012, fans of Sarkodie have been entertained with an end of year concert by the award-winning musician dubbed 'Rapperholic'.



