Sarkodie performs a rap tribute to Gabby's dad

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

• Sarkodie sang a tribute song to bid Gabby's father farewell



• It was his own rendition of the popular "Oye" song



• Gabby's father died on April 12, 2021 after a short illness



Clad in his black attire, standing behind the pulpit at the St. George Catholic Cathedral, Koforidua, the award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as, Sarkodie, performed a rap tribute to bid Dr. Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko a.k.a Barima Okyere Boateng, the late father of the founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko farewell.



This was his rendition of the popular song “Oye” composed by Mr. James Varrick Armaah for his harmonious chorale and is also the favourite of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Sarkodie performed the song with radio presenter, Kokui Selormey Hanson, and the St George Catholic Cathedral’s Choir.



‘The Highest’ was able to capture the moment and it was refreshing to see the musician rap while he stood on the altar.



Barima Okyere Boateng died on April 12, 2021, at the age of 84-years-old, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Legon, Accra.



The New Juaben Traditional Council revealed in a news release that he died after battling a severe haemorrhagic stroke.



