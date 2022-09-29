Sarkodie opens up about his daily 'struggle'

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans of rapper Sarkodie on Thursday shared their experiences after he opened up about battling with "difficult situations" in his head.



According to Sarkodie, he mostly finds himself creating non-existing situations in his head and while he tries to wrap his head around such difficult circumstances, things rather get complicated.



He noted that all he does is sit and wonder how he will solve the problem he has mysteriously painted on his mind.



The tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read: "I randomly create difficult situations that don’t exist in my head then try to solve them and the moment I’m figuring it out I make it more complicated… don’t know who can relate and if it’s normal… happens almost daily."



Following his tweet, a host of followers commented that they face similar struggles adding that it is quite normal.



Others blamed it on Sark's supposed addiction to smoking of cigars.



I Randomly create difficult situations that don’t exist in my head then try to solve them and the moment I’m figuring it out I make it more complicated… don’t know who can relate and if it’s normal… happens almost daily — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) September 29, 2022

