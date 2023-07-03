Sarkodie mistook your pain for an attack – Counsellor Adofoli

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Relationship Counsellor and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Practitioner Frank Edem Adofoli has advised actress Yvonne Nelson not to listen to the reply of rapper Sarkodie to revelations contained in her book, stressing that Sarkodie saw the harmless revelations as an attack, hence his harsh reply.



Counsellor Adofoli advised Ms Nelson to not allow anyone to make her feel bad for writing her memoir and pouring out her heart.



“Thanks for letting us know that making mistakes is better than faking perfections. Your book did not only reveal your life and your story but also the things we hide as a society. Don’t let anyone make you feel bad or guilty for telling your story. You don’t need to explain yourself because many people only understand you from their level of perception.



For your own peace of mind, stop listening to the song of your ‘former friend’. Don’t try him for you have nothing to prove. He mistook your pain for an attack on his image and integrity. He sang out of anger so don’t take the words of the song to heart. That is why you have to stop listening to it,” he wrote in an open letter to Yvonne Nelson.



Mr Adofoli added that both Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie are good people who made mistakes in the past and must not allow that to embitter them. He called on Ms Nelson to seek counselling to assuage her pain.



“You two are good people who made some mistakes in the past, let the lessons learnt make you a better person and not a bitter one. You need counselling or therapy. Pain can shut you down, make you overthink and lose trust.



In conclusion “Better a patient person than a warrior, one with self-control than one who takes a city” – Proverbs 16:32 (NIV),” he concluded.



Ms Nelson had, in her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, revealed that she got pregnant in 2010 for Sarkodie but had to abort due to Sarkodie’s lack of commitment to her keeping the pregnancy. Sarkodie hit back, accusing her of being promiscuous and choosing to abort it even when he said she could keep it.