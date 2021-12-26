Sarkodie kneels before Obrafour at Rapperholic Concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s fastest rapper, Sarkodie went down on his knees for Obrafour while performing a song together at the Rapperholic Concert on December 25, 2021.



Sarkodie was on stage performing when Obrafour joined him on stage to perform one of their songs.



However, the moment Sark heard Obrafour’s voice he went down in front of the legendary rapper.



Sarkodie admitted to going confused after seeing Obrafour on stage.



Rapperholic concert is one of the biggest musical concerts held on Christmas Day by Sarkodie for his fans.



This years edition was massively attended and had a number of top Artistes passing through.



Watch video below



