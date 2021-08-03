Sarkodie joins Sony Music Publishing UK

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has officially joined the Sony Music Publishing UK label.



This was announced in a tweet by the distribution label.



“We are beyond excited to welcome @sarkodie to the SMP family! Great things to come," the tweet read.



The rapper and songwriter also took to his Twitter to share the big announcement with his fans when he tweeted: “Officially part of the SMP @SonyMusicPubUK family”



Sony Music Publishing is an American music publisher, part of the Sony Music Group owned by Sony Entertainment. The company was formed as Sony/ATV in 1995 with the merger of the original incarnation of Sony Music Publishing and ATV Music, which was owned by entertainer Michael Jackson. It is the No. 1 global music publisher & home to the world’s greatest songwriters: The Beatles, Beyonce, Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, Pharrell, Queen & more.



Not too long ago, Sarkodie released a new album dubbed ‘No Pressure’ which featured among other acts, UK rapper Giggs.