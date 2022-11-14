Sarkodie joins Black Sheriff on Boomplay’s Golden Club after surpassing 100+ streams

Entertainment of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Africa’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, has chalked another incredible achievement after surpassing 100M streams on Africa’s largest music streaming and download platform, Boomplay.



Boomplay’s Golden Club comprises artists who can get over 100M+ streams from their musical catalogues on the platform. Boomplay shared the news about Sarkodie’s new record in a tweet.



“You know what time it is! King Sarkodie joins Boomplay’s Golden Club to amass a total of 100M+ streams. Congratulations, Obidi!” the tweet read with a photo attached.



Sarkodie’s recent success makes him the second Ghanaian after Black Sheriff to join the Golden Club. The Adonai hitmaker is enjoying significant airplay following the release of his 7th studio album, Jamz, on Thursday, November 11, 2022. The 10-tracked album features several musical stars, including Black Sheriff.



Earlier on Thursday, Sarkodie paid a courtesy call at Boomplay’s office as part of his pre-release activations for the “Jamz” album. While at the office, multiple award-winning rapper tweeted to his fans that he was near the record stream.



“Inside Boomplay Music GH offices and I’ve been told we hitting 100 mil streams. SARKNATION thank you. Let’s hit it with #JamzAlbum”.







DQ/PEN