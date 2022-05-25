'Sarkodie is my Jay Z' - Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ace broadcaster and General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed her deep admiration for the Sarkcess music boss, Sarkodie.



According to her, she will choose Sarkodie over anybody in every department, be it politics, sports, music, etc. “Sarkodie is my Jay Z. He is the greatest rapper in Africa,” Nana Aba said.



Speaking with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio, she has eulogized the rapper for his consistency and ability to maintain his record as the greatest lyricist in Africa.



She said; “My love for Sarkodie goes beyond music. I have a lot of respect and admiration for him. He is focused. He has done so well for himself and whenever I look at Sark and I see Jay Z. Sark over anybody in every department. “



Meanwhile, the 'No Pressure' crooner and R2Bees are gearing up for an upcoming concert dubbed “It’s About Time”, which is expected to take place on July 30th, 2022 at the Palladium-Times Square in New York City.



Sharing the news on Twitter earlier, Sarkodie wrote, “One Night R2BEES x SARK under one roof!!! New York City ‘ The states are about to get served.



Read the post below:



