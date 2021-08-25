Sarkodie is a top tier artiste – South Africa’s Amanda Black

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

Sensational South African singer, Amanda Black has described Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie as one of the unrivalled talents on the continent.



Speaking on her love for Ghanaian music, she indicated that she is crazy in love with some Ghanaian talents and adding playlists have also led her to discover other great ones too.



Amanda Black revealed her love for Ghanaian-American born musician Amaarae and obviously mentioned Joey B, an artiste she’s worked with at the Coke Studio as one of her all time Ghanaian favorites.



“I have this song by Amaarae and I am crazy over it. I now like to listen to playlists as this new way of listening to music has really opened me up to a lot of good music, because you don’t really know what you will chance upon,” she told Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush show.



Although listening to playlists have exposed Amanda Black to a variety of musical geniuses, she revealed that she loves Amaarae’s vibe and wishes to work with her.



Moving away from Amaarae, she indicated that celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has proven himself as one of the best in Africa. “I listen to Joey B and of course he is my boy. I listen to a bit of Sarkodie and he is really dope. He is a top tier artiste and part of the few I listen to,” she stated.



Amanda Black achieved recognition in 2016 following the release of her hit single “Amazulu”, which was nominated for several music awards.



Amazulu went on to win “Album of the Year”, “Best Newcomer of the Year,” “Best Female Artist of the Year” and “Best R&B Soul/Reggae Album.”