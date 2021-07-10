Sarkodie is 36 years old today, check out his best birthday gift

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

As Sarkodie celebrates his 36th birthday today, he is being celebrated by the industry and his fans but the icing on the cake is spending the day with two veteran rappers – Okomfour Kwaadee and Joe Frazier.



At a birthday party organized in Kumasi, the two rappers who have made a mark in Ghana’s music industry joined Sarkodie on stage upon an invitation from Africa’s most decorated rapper.



“My best bday gift this year ‘Having my legends Okomfo) kwaadee x joe Frazier’ spend it with me in Ksi,” said Sarkodie in a social media post.



Photographs from the event shared on Sarkodie’s Twitter handle showed the three rappers enjoying the moment. They were flanked by some persons who had joined them in the celebration.



Prior to this, Sarkodie paid a courtesy call on Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Michael Owusu Addo, as the rapper is known in real life, was accompanied by members of his team, including his manager AngelTown and personal disc jockey, DJ Mensah.



Sarkodie is expected to release his 7th studio album on July 30. The project, titled 'No Pressure', was scheduled for release on July 7 but was postponed.



Announcing the development on social media, Sarkodie said: “I know how excited you all are for my new album #NoPressure. That feeling inspired me every day in the studio to push myself and my songwriting to the limits.



"I’ve never been more determined to make an album that you’ll love deeply. To deliver the album that you all deserve, I need a little more time. There’s been a hold-up clearing some samples, that’s all. The new release date is 30th July 2021."



