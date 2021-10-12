You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 12Article 1378582

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghbase.com

Sarkodie inspires Kranium with his weight loss journey

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jamaican singer, Kranium and Sarkodie Jamaican singer, Kranium and Sarkodie

Popular Jamaican artiste, Kranium, has disclosed his intentions to join Sarkodie in his weight loss journey.

Kranium during a conversation with Sarkodie on social media asked the rapper to recommend a weight loss programme that will enable him look good on stage.

This was after Sarkodie in a series of tweets disclosed his intentions to kickstart a weight loss journey in order to stay in shape.

"Been in and outta shape but I’m going beast mode from today. Hard but necessary," Sarkodie said.

Kranuim who seem to have an interest in Sarkodie'S tweet replied with; "imma follow you on this fitness journey. I’m be looking outta shape on these stages out here lol Nicely.”

Sarkodie responded again saying, “A must my brother. we go hard when you touch down."

Born Kemar Donaldson, Kranium is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer known for his 2013 hit single 'Nobody has to Know' which gave him international recognition.

News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with former presidents of the country

What Akufo-Addo, Atta Mills, Mahama and Kufuor said about LGBTQ+

Sports

The results mean the Black Stars have 9 points from 4 games

Black Stars beat Zimbabwe to go top of Group G

Business

Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director-General of SEC

SEC regulated investment companies to ‘cough up’ GH¢458 million to pay RCBs

Africa

Mariam Sankara is widow of Thomas Sankara

'Day of truth for me, my family, all Burkinabe' - Thomas Sankara's widow speaks

Opinions

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag

NDC at the crossroad