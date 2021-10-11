Sarkodie inspired me to do music – Daytyme

Entertainment of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, Daytyme has disclosed that award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie motivated him to do music.



According to him, he has always wanted to do music but was unsure of his talent. However, listening to the award-winning rapper frequently reminded him that he could pursue a career in music.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “I look up to him a lot so watching him kept pushing me to go for what I really wanted to do.”



Asked what about Sarkodie inspires him, he noted, “first of all his brand and how he does not joke with it makes everything about him very solid and powerful.”



Daytyme also added that he likes the kind of songs Sarkodie produces and, “I am really learning a lot of things from him.”



He furthered that his friends also have an impact on his music career as they also encouraged him to do music.



Answering why he chose the stage name ‘Daytyme’, he said, “It stands for light and power so basically everywhere I go, you will see me and feel my presence.”