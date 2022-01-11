Sarkodie hits the studio with Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie cooks up something in the studio with Chance the Rapper



Sarkodie poses with Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa



Chance the Rapper calls Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper ‘brothers’



Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has finally linked up with American rapper, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa after the two exchanged tweets on social media.



In a previous post, Clarence Johnathan Bennett popularly known as Chance the Rapper on social media disclosed that he has done everything in Ghana except meet Sarkodie on January 10, 2022.



The two have finally been spotted in the studio, with fans anticipating of a collaboration.



Since the arrival of the American rapper, singer, and record producer he has met with some Ghanaian stars like M.anifest, Darkovibes, King Promise among others and has experienced the Ghanaian culture at its best.



The American rapper who arrived in Ghana on January 5, 2021, to join his fellow Chicago rapper Vic Mensa, has been living his best life.



He has been seen visiting places and bonding with his roots through music and sightseeing.



According to the rapper, his trip to Ghana has been both gratifying and eye-opening and said in a post “Accra thank you, you save my life”.



