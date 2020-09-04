Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Sarkodie heavily trolled for receiving alleged ‘fake’ UN award

Rapper Sarkodie holding his 'award'

Rapper Sarkodie is at the mercy of netizens on Twitter for allegedly receiving a fake award in the name of the United Nations (UN) and the Kofi Annan Foundation.



This comes after an exposé by one Mr Elvin who has backed his allegation with some evidence to suggest that the convenor of the award scheme, Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour, is not recognized by the organizations he has been representing.



Over the weekend, key public officials and celebrities including Sarkodie, Berla Mundi and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana amongst others were given honorary awards under the theme: UN Kofi Annan Global Excellence In Leadership Award Trophy, 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity award.



Following the revelation that this Dr Fordjour has indeed presented a fake award to these celebrities, many netizens are trolling Sarkodie for allowing himself to be deceived by a quack award scheme.



According to many, Sarkodie and those who received the awards should have been alert and vigilant enough to ascertain the cunning nature of the man in terms on his appearance, speech and overall disposition.



King Sark for UN Award???????????????? pic.twitter.com/GaGQLHA9sf — YouTube Hustler (@kwadwosheldon) September 3, 2020

Your man really apply BO-16 and yoomo to his hair just to go take water bottle..Sark ankasa I taya am???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/SbtjAkRh4U — YouTube Hustler (@kwadwosheldon) September 3, 2020

ei i never know sey sarknation people be bad like that ei! when the nigga gave the award they made it look like e be sark p3 wey receive the award now yawa pae no them dey look for affiliates ????

Kabutey go take cocktail shaker as kofi annan award ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ogr7wcaF9t — ???????? (@lenex__) September 3, 2020

