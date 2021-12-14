Sarkodie headlines MTN's Pulse Hangout for December

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: GNA

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie will be the headline act for the December edition of popular music interactive platform, MTN Pulse Hangout.



Sarkodie who is arguably one of the best performers in the country would take to the Pulse Hangout stage come Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 19:00 GMT to thrill music lovers with some timeless hit songs in what promises to be an amazing music night.



Saturday's Pulse Hangout would certainly be a warm-up for Sarkodie's upcoming Rapperholic concert scheduled for December 25, 2021.



DJ Aroma would also be on hand to display some dazzling skills on the turntables with Mister Otu as the Master of Ceremonies.



Fans of Sarkodie who would have witnessed his live performance can stream across MTN's social media pages or can as well download the MTN Pulse App.



This year's Pulse Hangout sessions since the start of the year have been graced by some top musicians in the country including Yaw Tog, Kweku Darlington, Kweku Flick, Eno Barony, DopeNation, among others who all displayed some amazing musical performances.