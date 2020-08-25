Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Sarkodie has changed my life, no more negative trending - Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo in a photo with Sarkodie

Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, has disclosed that she has turned a new leaf after meeting multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie.



In a video making rounds, Akuapem Poloo is seen confessing that she is now a changed being and henceforth, she will no longer trend negatively following her meeting with Sarkodie.



According to her, she is not worthy of being endorsed by Sarkodie and after their photo together hit the internet, she trended positively for the first time since her debut and that has influenced her to trend on positive bases. She said;



“Now that Sarkodie has endorsed my brand, no more negative vibes again. I’m going to Trend positively. Sarkodie has changed my life. God used him.”



She expressed her appreciation towards Sarkodie and encouraged people to practice patience, since it was what made her meet the rapper and International act Cardi B.

