Sarkodie declared man of style in new 'drip' video

Entertainment of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie enjoys time in the UK



Popular Ghanaian rapper tops Twitter trends



Fans hail Sark over new look



Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, does not disappoint when it comes to fashion.



This decorated musician has a taste for luxury and the finest things in life. No wonder he goes hard when it comes to his outfit, he always steps out in style!



Even on days where he keeps it on the low, be sure to spot Sark in top designer brands.



According to fashion critics, it costs him nothing as 'money no be problem'.



Sark in his latest video has got fans talking with others tagging him as Ghana's 'drip lord' based on the effort he puts into his physical appearance.



The rapper who is currently in the United Kingdom on Thursday took to Instagram to share scenes from a photoshoot with fans. The snippets captured an entire crew assisting with the production.



Celebrity barber, Nikky before the shoot gave Sark a clean shave that made him look younger than his age.



The Sark Nation president rocked well-ironed white long sleeves and black pants that was made to perfectly fit his body.



As part of his signature, the rapper had in his left hand, a glass of wine he was caught sipping from.



A Twitter handler @miguelprynx just couldn't have enough of the superstar. Reacting to the video he wrote: "Money stops nonsense ampa. Ewurade @sarkodie make fine. Money is very important in life. Get rich or die trying @50cent."



Another fan, @DanyalChelsea noted that Sarkodie was causing 'commotion' on social media with his new look. Just hours after the video went viral, Twitter was buzzing with hashtag of Sarkodie.



He wrote: "Heeer @sarkodie now we the Sarknatives e over we sef."



See Sarkodie's video below:









Watch this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



