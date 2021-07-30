Sarkodie blasts fan for disrespecting American rapper Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie has intervened in a situation where one of his fans disrespected American rapper, Wale on social media.



It can be recalled that a Sark fan without any clear reason lambasted the American rapper for promoting Sarkodie's ‘No Pressure’ album.



The rapper who took to Twitter to hype Sarkodie’s upcoming ‘No Pressure’ album, was met with a hostile response from a social media user.



Wale shared a fan’s tweet in which he was acknowledged for hyping Sarkodie’s album.



The tweet from the fan read, “Big shout out to Wale for really hyping and giving a spice to the ‘No Pressure’ album,” with the retweet from Wale captioned, “Let’s go Ghana.”



But shortly after, an individual believed to be Sarkodie’s fan, verbally attacked the American rapper, saying, “Sarkodie gave you a career.”



In his response, Wale said, “That’s how people talk with ya’ll who collaborate with brothers? Smh.”



Sarkodie has waded in the banter on social media by registering his displeasure over the ‘unruly’ comments of that particular fan.



“Always that one who wanna play dumb… smh." Sarkodie responded to the fan’s tweet.



Meanwhile, the American rapper is one out of the many international artistes featured on Sarkodie’s ‘No pressure’ album.



The project, which is Sarkodie's 6th studio album, was initially scheduled for release on July 9, 2021, but has been postponed to July 30, 2021.







