Sarkodie billed to perform at first-ever Afrobeats festival in Germany

Ghana’s favorite rapper, Sarkodie has revealed that he would be performing at the premiere edition of the Afrobeats Festival in Berlin, Germany on 9 July 2022.



The Afrobeats festival is an art festival that looks at throwing more spotlight on the African Culture, empowering artists and giving them the platform to connect with new audiences.



The festival would be organized by the founders and the organizers of Germany’s Reality Check (GRC); Mbimba Jon Mavinga and Blaise Aundu Munguba under the theme “from the culture for the culture.”



In a post on his verified Twitter page, Ghana’s most decorated rapper revealed that he would be performing at the Afrobeats festival in Berlin. He wrote;



“What’s good Germany!! I’m performing at the first-ever Afrobeats Festival in Berlin on July 9th! Join the movement and get your tickets at http://eventim.de/afrobeats-festival#BePartoftheMovement"



Other A-list artists from the West African bloc who would be performing at the Afrobeats festival include; Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Stonebwoy and many more.



In a similar development, the organizers of the Ghana Party in the Park UK in collaboration with the organizers of Ghana Music Awards, Chartered House have confirmed that Ghana’s fastest rising rapper, Black Sherif would be performing at the festival in the UK.



This was revealed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Akwaaba group, Dennis Tawiah.



