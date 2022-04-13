Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame pay courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame visit the Manhyia Palace



Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE accompanies Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame to the palace



Otumfuo to celebrate his 72nd birthday in grand style



Ghanaian musicians, Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame have paid a courtesy call to the King of the Ashanti land, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



In a post that was shared on Twitter by the official account for the Manhyia Palace, The Ashanti Nation, it reported that the two award-winning artistes will perform for the King on his birthday in May.



“Yesterday, April 12, Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame as a sign of courtesy exhibited their preparedness to perform on the birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II which falls on May 6,” the account disclosed.



It furthermore noted that Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie had come for the King’s blessing ahead of their performance on his birthday along with some other important people.



“The duo in a visit also sought the King's blessings ahead of the....,” the account added.



Among the people who accompanied the duo was businesswoman, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE popularly known as Dentaa Show.



Meanwhile, the King who is 71 years old and born on May 6, 1950, will mark his 72nd birthday in the coming weeks just like he has done in the previous years.













