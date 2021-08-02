Sarkodie advised to follow ‘Asakaa’ trend or risk fading out soon

Entertainment of Monday, 2 August 2021

• Sarkodie has been asked to add a touch of ‘Asakaa drill’ to his rap style



• The rapper has been advised to take advantage of the fast-developing trend



• Sarkodie recently released a new album titled ‘No Pressure’



Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been advised to tap into the Kumerican drill music trend, popularly known as ‘Asakaa’, or risk becoming irrelevant in the industry soon.



It is no secret that due to the successful impact of the ‘Asakaa drill’ on Ghanaian music, a lot of musicians have taken advantage of the rapidly growing genre which was first championed by the Kumerican movement.



But after careful analyses of Sarkodie’s ‘No Pressure’ album, a popular entertainment pundit, Nana Frimpong Ziega has wondered why the Ghanaian Rapper failed to fuse the ‘Asakaa’ genre to his newly released album.



“If Sarkodie decides to use his old trend to battle Kumerica’s Asakaa trend, he will have a lot of work to do when Yaw Tog complete Senior High School. If you are an artiste and you fail to join what is on the board and trending, you will be faded. I was expecting Sarkodie to do the drill music because whether he likes it or not, the Asakaa music genre has come to stay”. He stated during a discussion with Angel FM.



Touching further on the conversation, Frimpong claimed the likes of Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, and so on stayed relevant in the music industry because they tapped into trends.



“Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, and others are still relevant in the music industry because they always learn to follow every trend and music genre” Ziega added.