Sarkodie absent from VGMA, wins Best Hiplife Artiste award

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Although Sarkodie plays a very important and vital role on Ghana's entertainment front, his presence was missed at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



After winning the Best HipHop/HipLife Artiste of the Year six times consecutively, he maintained the consistency and bagged the same award this year.



He beat competition from Black Sherif, Okyeame Kwame, D-Black, Amerado, and Medikal.



In his absence, Angel (angeltownbaby), manager of the artiste, received the award on his behalf. Information suggests that Sarkodie is in the United States for the Memphis in May event.



Meanwhile, fans have expressed their displeasure for his absence yet again, although others seemed to be very pleased that the "Highest" and "GOAT" as he affectionately calls himself won the award.



See the tweet below:



