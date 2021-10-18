Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, other stars celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

The hashtag #Shattabration trended nonstop on Sunday, October 17, because award-winning Ghanaian musician cum the self-acclaimed Dancehall King in Ghana, Shatta Wale celebrated his birthday.



On this special occasion, his colleagues like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and many others sent their good wishes to him via social media.



According to Google, the president of the Shatta Movement family turned 37 years, October 17, 2021.



Taking to Twitter, Stonebwoy wrote: “Happy birthday to @shattawalegh. The world can’t wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!!”



Sarkodie also dropped his birthday message with the tweet: “Happy Shatta Day, @shattawalegh.”





Happy birthday to @shattawalegh

The world can't wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/fPeqMrq6q8 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 17, 2021