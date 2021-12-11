Sarkodie, Rebecca Akufo-Addo's tweets among the 'most liked' in Ghana

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

With 2021 coming to an end, Twitter has released its annual data highlighting some of the biggest moments & events that drove the most engaging and exciting conversations across the platform.



As we draw closer to the end of 2021, Twitter reflects on how Ghana spent its #YearOnTwitter and the #OnlyOnTwitter moments.



What music and musicians made us dance? What movies made us smile? Which sports heroes kept us hoping?



It was in this light that Twitter discovered that tweets from Sarkodie & First Lady were the most liked in Ghana this year.



Read their most-liked tweets below;



A simple greeting from Sarkodie to the people of Kumerica has taken the number one spot as the most liked tweet in 2021. His message read, “Good morning Kumerica”.





1st and 2nd Sermon wey dey tear you guys like this????? Lmaoooo!

Get ready! — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) August 1, 2021