Sarkodie, King Promise out with 5th collaboration; ‘Labadi’

Entertainment of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has today released a new music video.



Shot for a song titled ‘Labadi’, it is named after a suburb in Accra, the capital city of Ghana.



Spanning 3 minutes and 18 seconds, the music video is primarily the handiwork of Capone with additional shots from Babs Direction and stars Cape Verdean model Alexys Jay.



The Amapiano song which is officially out on audio streaming platforms, tomorrow Friday, 23 September, 2022, marks the fifth time Sarkodie and fellow Ghanaian King Promise are collaborating on a song.



Before this new song, they have had ‘Double Trouble’ (2017); CCTV (2018); Can’t Let You Go (2018) and Anadwo (2019).



The music video for ‘Labadi’, a single released to herald a new album by Sarkodie called ‘Jamz’, was shot in Greece.