‘Sark can't do that’ - Shatta Wale reacts to Yvonne Nelson’s claim that Sarkodie impregnated her

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to express his disbelief and shock in response to Yvonne Nelson's recent revelations in her memoir.



In the book titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' Nelson disclosed an incident from 2010 where she became pregnant by Sarkodie and alleged that the artiste drove her to a clinic and left her there after the first attempt to terminate the pregnancy was unsuccessful.



Reacting to these claims, Shatta Wale expressed his disbelief that Sarkodie could be involved in such actions.



In a series of posts on social media, he stated, "Oh no, Sark can't do that? I don't believe this aaaahhhh... #Abortion like how? Sark? Naaaa... He won't even kill a mosquito... All be lie."



Shatta Wale further added fuel to the fire by suggesting that Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie should have sex again so that the truth can be revealed.



He wrote, "They have to chop again so we see oooo cuz me I don't believe."



However, the recent attention on Sarkodie stems from Yvonne Nelson's revelations in her memoir.



In the chapter titled 'Abortion,' she details her pregnancy with Sarkodie in 2010 and his subsequent refusal to take responsibility.



This led Nelson to make the difficult decision to have an abortion. In an emotional excerpt from her book, Nelson describes the moment she went for a pregnancy test with her friend Karen and the profound implications it held for her.



These revelations have sparked public interest and raised questions about the rapper's past actions and their impact on those involved.



As the story continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Sarkodie and the individuals implicated will navigate the aftermath of these revelations and address the concerns raised by the public.



The situation has undoubtedly created a complex and sensitive discussion surrounding the accountability and responsibility of public figures in their personal lives.





ADA/FNOQ