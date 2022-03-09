Sandra Ankobiah prophecy: Moesha could be telling the truth – Stephanie Benson

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

International Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson, has insisted that Moesha’s recent rants and revelations about Sandra Ankobiah could be the blatant truth.



Earlier, the repented Ghanaian socialite raised series of damning allegations against Sandra Ankobiah which sparked outrage on social media.



Moesha, among other things, alleged that Sandra Ankobiah sleeps with men for money and also claimed that her ex-boyfriend was jailed for peddling drugs.



This triggered responses from a section of Ghanaians including Sandra Ankobiah herself, who advised that Moesha takes a break from social media and seek medical help.



But, in a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, Stephanie Benson disagreed with the assertion that Moesha’s rants on social media is powered by her mental instability.



Stephanie said that quite often, people who are battling all kinds of mental struggles do not peddle falsehood but rather exaggerate.



“It’s more like Moesha is telling the truth about Sandra and she isn’t sorry. A clear case of I’m sorry but you’re a slut. She is very sane. Moesha is speaking her feelings and why are you preventing her? She is speaking the truth, her truth. I don’t know Moesha but judging from what I’m reading, she isn’t mad. If someone goes crazy, they don’t make things up in the head, they reveal what they know and the truth. It might be exaggerated but it’s the truth,” she stated.



Stephanie however thinks that regardless, Sandra and Moesha shouldn’t be judged.



“Whether it’s true or not, only the two of them know. I won’t judge Moesha and I won’t judge Sandra either. I don’t think less of Sandra because Moesha said she used to date men for money,” she added.



