Sandra Ankobiah makes a statement at Mona4Reall's birthday party

Sandra Ankobiah causes a stir with her 'new body'



Mona4Reall throws a star-dubbed birthday party



Mercy Eke graces Mona's 30th birthday party



Lawyer and actress, Sandra Akobiah has on several occasions been mentioned for enhancing her body although she has never confirmed nor denied the assertion.



Sandra known for stepping out to support her close friends on every occasion graced the 30th birthday celebration of singer and socialite, Mona4Reall last Saturday.



The party themed 'dirty 30' had all the big girls in Africa in attendance and as expected, they left viewers with something to talk about right from their outfits, and curvy bodies to the display of luxury cars.



Sandra Ankobiah was spotted in a bodycon gown that kissed her body. The dress which did her good also put on display the huge backside that once again resurrected the conversation of her undergoing surgery to obtain her new body.



Sandra's purple backless dress was complemented with a 4-inch black heel and a jet-black bob hair.



Also, Efya, Fella Makafui, Fanata, Sister Deborah, Sista Afia, Gyakie, Hamamat, and Nigeria's Mercy Eke and Khleo turned up to support their friends, Mona.





