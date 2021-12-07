Sandra Ankobiah fumigates Mallam Atta Market ahead of Christmas

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

Celebrity lawyer Sandra Ankobiah early Sunday organised a fumigation exercise inside the Mallam Atta Market in Accra to make the market a safe zone for traders ahead of Christmas sales.



The exercise was a response to calls to always disinfect marketplaces across the country since they have become high-risk areas for spreading COVID-19.



Indeed, the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in marketplaces were evident in some increased food prices, economic hardships associated with lockdown, aggressive relocations and decongestion exercises to enforce social distancing among traders.



Sandra and her team believe making the market a safe zone for traders through fumigation will not only contribute to bringing life to normalcy but also a larger extent positively impact the socio-economy of Ghana.



The fumigation exercise on Sunday started at 5 am and lasted for three hours. Every nook and cranny of the market was disinfected.



The exercise was part of Sandra’s Women Institute initiative to promote good health among women and also empower them.



Earlier in October, she organised a free Breast Screening Exercise as part of the initiative.