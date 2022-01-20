Sandra Ankobia puts ‘banging body’ on display again, stuns in hot Bikini

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian socialite cum lawyer, Sandra Ankobia, has shown some skin and flaunted her curves while relaxing at a poolside.



She was seen wearing a stylish black Burberry swimsuit which showcased her butt, thighs, and back.



Sandra Ankobiah rocked her Burberry swimsuit with a pair of Burberry slippers, sunglasses, and a cute bag sitting on a table right beside her.



The ‘slay queen’ lawyer has adopted the habit of throwing a spotlight on her curves and butt the least chance she gets.



Her sudden ‘protruding’ butt has sparked liposuction rumours as scores of individuals have earlier alleged that she has gone through a body enhancement procedure.



It can be recalled that during the December 2021 holidays, Ghanaians expressed shock after chancing upon Sandra Ankobiah’s booty and how it appears to have become bigger within a short span.



