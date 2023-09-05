Sandra Ababio’s account of how she was ‘tricked’ into marrying a married man who had five children

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

At age 20, Sandra Ababio was in a relationship with a young man until she got pregnant with a 50-year-old two years later. She had come to “accept what the situation was”, and moved in to live with the man after he satisfied certain customary requirements and gave her his word that he was divorced and had only two kids.



However, it turned out that the man had five children, and the narrative about his divorce was false.



Recounting the story on The Delay Show which was aired on September 3, 2023, Sandra Ababio, now a famous actress, said: “It was after he impregnated me that he said he couldn’t marry me because he was still married to the said woman.”



“From my first month of pregnancy to my ninth month, I was always tearing up,” Sandra who is now in her mid-30s said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



“At some point, he would try to give me assurances that the divorce procedure is almost done to make me feel better. But all these were lies,” she added.



According to Sandra, she uncovered the truth during a cleanup exercise in his home.



“I had moved to stay with him. One day, I was cleaning the house and found documents that showed my daughter was of the same age as his son,” she recalled.



“He was an educationist in London and had come to Ghana to find himself, so financially, he was okay. He would come to Ghana and return to London so I was his Ghanaian wife while the other wife was in London. I don’t know if the other woman was aware of my existence,” she added.



The actress recalled an instance when the man notified her that his friends were coming to Ghana and would stay at his place. He suggested that she should go and stay with her mother for a while. However, she later discovered that it was actually his wife and children who were coming to Ghana.



“After suggesting to me to go to my mum’s end, he packed all my things; not knowing his London wife and kids were coming. I was devastated,” she shared.



Sandra’s daughter is now fifteen. Although she is no more with the father of her daughter, Sandra said the baby daddy has been catering for their child.







