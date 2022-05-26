Sandra Ababio reacts amidst ‘husband snatching’ allegations

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t judge people wrongly – Sandra Ababio



LilWin’s ex-wife speaks



LilWin re-marries



Amidst claims of being the reason for Kumawood actor, LillWin and his ex-wife’s split, Sandra Ababio has taken to social media to share a subtle post.



In an earlier interview which has gone viral on social media, LilWin’s ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie claimed that Sandra was in an amorous relationship with LilWin at a time she (Patricia) was still married to the actor.



Ms. Afriyie while making these claims also established that she takes delight in the fact that LilWin did not end up with the Kumawood actress.



“That witch Sandra was the one who came in between me and Lilwin. She destroyed my marriage. If she claims not to have had anything to do with Kwadwo then she should be ready to swear on that. We can provide her with eggs to do that. There have been times I saw Sandra’s nude pictures on Kwadwo’s phone. At that time, I tried to find a way to access to the naked pictures but I couldn’t. I wasn’t using a phone at that time because Kwadwo banned me from using it.



A lot of people informed me about their relationship but I did not believe it until I started seeing these things. That was the beginning of our woes. That was when all our problems began. LilWin once told me that Sandra isn’t my class so I shouldn’t talk about her in a certain manner,” she stated in an interview with OhenebaTV monitored by GhanaWeb.



But in what looks like a response to all that has happened so far, Sandra Ababio in an Instagram post has asserted that everyone has a story.



According to her, it is wrong to judge people from afar without knowing the entire truth.



“Acceptance is a powerful antidote to avoidance. It requires acknowledging troubling emotions, without judging or taking action to counteract them. And that's what innocence is. It's simple and trusting like a child, not judgmental and committed to one narrow point of view.. Every single person on the planet has a story. Don't judge people before you truly know them, or knowing the truth!! The truth might surprise YOU!"



Meanwhile, LilWin is yet to react to the said claims raised by his ex-wife.



Read the post below:



