Samuel Sey signs with media excel productions, releases ‘Agyenkwahene’ single featuring Efe Grace

Music of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Nana Reagan

Samuel Sey, a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist best known for his role in Precious Jewels and ROPS in Grace Baptist Church, Amakom-Kumasi, is launching his gospel ministry career by signing to Media Excel Productions, arts and entertainment journalist Nana Reagan can exclusively reveal.



Samuel has also shared his first single with the label, the sparkling, harmonies-laden track “Agyenkwahene”, which features sensational singer Efe Grace.



“Being part of the Media Excel family truly feels like I’ve got the dream team around me,” says Samuel.



He added: “I’m excited to have something out there that people can really connect with. Efe Grace was amazing and anyone that has listened to the song can testify to that”.



With the release of “Agyenkwahene”, which has already garnered over 115K views on YouTube in just 24hrs, a new era in Samuel's career is upon us.



Song was produced from the Groove House Studios and accompanied by beautiful visuals from one of Ghana’s finest directors, Skyweb videos.



Samuel’s debut project on Media Excel Productions will arrive later this year.



Watch the video below



