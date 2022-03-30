Samira Bawumia steps out in style for SoNA22

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Ahead of the 2022 State of The Nation Address (SoNA) delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, fashion lovers were anticipating what the Second Lady was going to rock as she has always 'understood the assignment'.



Samira Bawumia has over the years become a fashion icon, promoting the rich Ghanaian culture through her locally designed outfits which she wears with pride.



For this year's SoNA, the wife of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia blended locally made kente with grey lace details for her kaba and slit and complemented her look with a yellow handbag.



She accompanied her husband, the Vice President, Dr Bawumia who rocked a blue suit tailored to perfectly fit his body type to Parliament on Wednesday, March 30.



In a video shared by her official photographer, Twinsdntbeg, the couple were seated next to each other while exchanging pleasantries with dignitaries ahead of the SoNA.



