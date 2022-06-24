Samini will become a great politician - KK Fosu

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Highlife legend Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, says his colleague Samini has the potential to become a great politician considering his passion for serving the people.



KK Fosu's comments come after Samini was elected as the 2022/2023 President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



According to KK Fosu, Samini had always demonstrated traits of being a good leader ever since he knew him and had taken a giant step toward realizing his dreams of becoming a great leader.



"I want to, first of all, congratulate my brother Samini following his successful election bid as GIMPA SRC President.



"Samini has always been passionate about serving the people and making an impact on people's lives. He has the potential to rise to become a big political leader in the country and I will certainly support his course," KK Fosu told GNA Entertainment.



Both KK Fosu and Samini are considered Ghanaian music greats, having been part of the defunct "Trinity Group" which made waves in the mid-2000s.