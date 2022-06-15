Samini to contest for GIMPA SRC President

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Samini has disclosed that he is currently contesting to become the SRC President of GIMPA.



The musician, who recently enrolled as a student of The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) revealed in an interview that he is vying for the position of the SRC president and hopes to go through vetting.



Samini who dropped the hint earlier also confirmed it in a Twitter space on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.



Popular broadcaster, Kafui Dey also shared the news via Twitter.



This development follows a recent incident where Samini was attacked on social media for trying to ‘disgrace’ a security guard who denied him access to the University of Ghana campus.



